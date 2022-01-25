State police: Man points gun at vehicle with an infant inside during road rage incident

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police have charged a man with terroristic threats after a road rage incident caused him to point a gun at a car driving with a baby inside.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report from a driver claiming a man driving in a black Volkswagen Jetta pointed a gun at him as he traveled on the Westbranch Highway.

Troopers say the accused driver, Stephen Naglak, was found in a parking lot where police advised him out of the vehicle for questioning regarding a pistol in his possession.

Naglak, age 43, told Troopers that he and his wife were traveling when he was “cut off” by another driver. Naglak said he believed the driver of the other vehicle, “brake-checked” him on purpose.

According to the affidavit, Naglak told State Police that he mimicked a gun with his fingers and pointed it at the other driver.

The victim informed investigators that Naglak was traveling behind him at a highrate of speed while he was driving with his one-year-old child in the back seat. The victim claimed to have braked to shift into the right lane getting out of Naglak’s way.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim saw Naglak raise a handgun across the passenger side of the vehicle, pointing it at him. A passenger inside the victim’s vehicle confirmed she also witnessed a gun in Naglak’s hand.

Naglak has been charged with carrying a loaded weapon, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, endangering another person, and harassment.