PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a Schuylkill County break-in and burglary.

On February 7, state police say an unknown suspect broke into Barr’s Sunoco in the 400 block of Suedberg Road.

Courtesy of PSP Courtesy of PSP

Investigators said the suspect stole cash and various items from around the store.

After the break-in, troopers say the suspect fled towards 2 1/2 Mile Road.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a white belt.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to reach out to state police a (570)754-4600.