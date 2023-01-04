FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a homicide suspect, following a shooting Tuesday night.

State police say they responded to the 1290 block of Woodhaven Drive in Foster Township for reports of a woman who suffered a gunshot.

Through further investigation, troopers say 30-year-old Scott Oliver shot his girlfriend, 35-year-old Jessica Romano, inside their home and then took off into the woods.

Romano was taken to the hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police have a warrant out for Oliver’s arrest. There is no description of him available but troopers say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Hazleton or call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you online and on-air as information is made available.