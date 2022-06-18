SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they have identified the 17-year-old male who was killed in the shooting in Lackawanna County they are investigating.

Early Saturday morning at 12:00 am, state police said they responded to a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound in Spring Brook Township.

The Lackawanna Coroners’ office said they were notified of the boy’s death at Geisinger Community Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

Joseph Roberson, 17, of Thornhurst is the individual that died at Geisinger Scranton. The investigation is active as such no other information is available at this time.

According to Lackawanna County Corner, Timothy Rowland, the death is being investigated by himself, PSP, and the District Attorney. However, no other information will be released by the coroner at this time.

Officials ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact PSP Dunmore at (570) 963-3156.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.