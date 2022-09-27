LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say an employee at a rental car shop found multiple drugs inside a car.

According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on July 20 around 3:00 p.m. troopers were contacted by Enterprise Rental Agency staff who found drugs inside their rental car.

Investigators say inside the car the staff found a plastic bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, two plastic containers with suspected marijuana inside, a glass smoking device, and a book containing written notes.

PSP-Montoursville is investigating the incident.