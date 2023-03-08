HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an intruder who broke in and stole from stores in the Laurel Run Mall.

Mall management confirmed with Eyewitness News around 6:30 a.m. an intruder broke into the mall and tried to steal from four stores inside the Laurel Run Mall.

Pennsylvania State Police

The suspect was seen in video surveillance wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask inside the kiosk area of the Piering Pagoda store. PSP reports there were Cricket Wireless store display phones stolen and other store items.

State police say anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-459-3890.