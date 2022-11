TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen.

PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her EBT card.

State police units in Lehighton are handling the investigation.