MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins.

Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were taken from inside during business hours at Dairy Queen.

Witnesses on the scene told police that they saw two people, a man, and a woman, flee in a dark blue Toyota Highlander heading North on the Susquehanna Trail.

PSP stated that several stolen items were recovered throughout Route 11. Troopers believe the items were thrown out by the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selinsgrove PSP unit at 570-374-8145.