NESQUEHONING BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Troopers say they responded to a call and found two deceased victims, on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP)-Lehighton said in the 100 block of Coal Street in Nesquehoning Borough, early Sunday morning just after 7:00, troopers found two deceased individuals inside a residence.

PSP says the victims have been identified as Josephine Lauchnor, 89, and Leonard Lauchnor, 91. With the assistance of the Carbon County Coroner, it was determined both individuals died as a result of apparent gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement established during their subsequent investigation that Leonard shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

State Police report that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.