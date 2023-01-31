PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County.

Troopers then tried to pull over the car but they say the driver ignored police lights and sirens causing a high-speed chase to begin.

During the chase police say the driver reached between 147 and 175 mph along I-80 westbound. At one point the driver “rammed” a PSP member with his car and continued to flee, stated investigators.

Eventually, spike strips were deployed and a PIT maneuver was used to stop the car. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Elizabethtown, was taken into custody and found to be under the influence.

The driver will face the charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, DUI, and other traffic violations.