MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce a raid was coordinated at a Mount Carmel home for the report of someone containing child pornography.

On Thursday, the Northeast Computer Crime Task Force, along with PSP and West Hazleton police performed a search warrant at a Mount Carmel house.

Information on the raid, and case is limited at this time. PSP states the investigation is ongoing.