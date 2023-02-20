NOYES TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a wanted man who lead troopers on a chase resulting in an hour-long standoff as he refused arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 16 around 4:00 p.m., a chase began involving troopers and a wanted man identified as Ryan Dunham, 34, of Renovo, when troopers spotted him driving along Pennsylvania Avene in Renovo.

Troopers said during the chase, Dunham hit an unmarked state police cruiser that was occupied by two deputies while he was trying to get into his driveway. After the crash, Dunham fled on foot into the house and would not come out, police say.

As stated in the release, Duhman caused an hour-long standoff and eventually surrendered himself to state police without further incident.

Dunham was placed in the Clinton County Correctional Facility on a PFA warrant. He now also faces charges of aggravated assault. His bail was set at $500,000.