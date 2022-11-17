RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a suspect they believed was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 4:40 p.m. in an area around the Renovo Borough, troopers responded to a shooting report.

Troopers stated they were able to arrest a suspect involved in the shooting and the area was secured.

There was one victim involved but police do not say if they were injured. Investigators did not identify the suspect arrested for the shooting incident.

PSP Lamar unit is continuing to investigate.