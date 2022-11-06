EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a high-speed chase, Pennsylvania State Police were able to apprehend a Northampton Borough man on Friday evening.

At about 6:45 p.m., Troopers responded to a call regarding a possible domestic incident.

After arriving on scene, State Police saw Rickey Jacoby of Northhampton Borough leaving the scene at high speeds and troopers pursued.

Troopers say that they were able to apprehend Jacoby, found he was under the influence of alcohol, and had active warrants for his arrest with extradition.

Jacoby was taken into custody and is being held at Carbon County Correctional Facility awaiting a preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal docket, Jacoby is being charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, four misdemeanors, and nine citations in relation to the incident.