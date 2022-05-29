ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after a standoff with police in Ashland, Sunday afternoon.

According to law enforcement members of PSP-Frackville were sent to the 1000 block of Brock Street for a disturbance call. As Troopers arrived they learned that 49-year-old, Frank William Paul, had recently returned to the house and started causing damage.

Police say, at the time of the incident, Paul was out on $75,000 cash bail, stemming from a felony incident in Ashland on Friday, May 20. Troopers say, Paul also had an active felony arrest warrant from an incident on Saturday, May 28.

“I didn’t know if he had explosives over there or anything like that. I was worried but, I know he wouldn’t do anything to harm any other person around in this town at all. He’s a good guy,” said Geoffrey Miller, next-door neighbor.





During the standoff, PSP learned Paul was possibly in possession of several firearms, and all attempts made by police to contact him were unsuccessful. He refused to listen or comply with commands from State Troopers.

The PSP Special Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and after around 6 hours, Paul did comply and exited the residence.

Paul was taken into custody and arranged by District Magistrate David Rossi where his bail was set at $150,000 cash only.