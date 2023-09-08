SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man wanted for an alleged stabbing in Scranton returned to Northeast PA after he was arrested in New York City.

Waliek Shakur Vereen, 26, is accused of stabbing a man twice in his stomach with a pocketknife on July 6 in the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue where Vereen lived, according to the Scranton Police Department.

As stated in the affidavit, Vereen believed the victim had sexual intercourse with a woman he had relations with. Police said Vereen was nowhere to be found once they arrived at the scene of the stabbing.

File Image July 6

Officers posted to Facebook to ask the public for help to track Vereen down and by the next day, the U.S. Marshals Service joined the investigation.

The search for Vereen led to New York City and law enforcement arrested Vereen and released him to the custody of Scranton detectives Wednesday, police said.

Vereen faces the charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Thursday.