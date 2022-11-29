DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a son left his father severely injured during an assault.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 9:00 p.m. troopers were told of a 77-year-old victim who was severely assaulted.

Through further investigation, police say the victim was physically assaulted by his 58-year-old son at the victim’s home in Dingmans Ferry.

The victim was able to flee the scene and seek medical attention at the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital, PSP said.

The suspect of the assault was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail. State police are continuing to investigate.