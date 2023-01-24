DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man they say stole his father’s dog and strangled him when he tried to get it back.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident.

On the scene, the victim told investigators that his son, Ty Diehl, 36, of Danville, took his dog from his home.

The victim then went over to a house on Roadside Rest Road and found Diehl with his dog causing an argument between the two, as stated in court documents.

Police say the victim told Diehl to leave and as he was escorting him out Diehl grabbed him, threw him to the ground, and placed him in a chokehold.

Diehl fled the scene but troopers were able to find him and place him under arrest. He now faces the charges of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.