MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a Schuylkill County man faces 101 child pornography charges after being reported by social app “Kik”.

According to the police report, William Smith, 24, was arrested on August 18 and now faces 101 charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Officers said the investigation began when a Cybertip was reported by the social media company Kik Interactive Inc. claiming someone using the IP address connected to a house on the 20 block of East Pine Street, Mahanoy City, was downloading and uploading files of children engaged in prohibited sexual acts.

On August 9, investigators said they conducted surveillance on the house in question. Police concluded Smith, his mother, and one other individual lived at the address.

Police officers say they obtained a search warrant for the house on August 17, and on August 18, they searched the Smith’s home.

Law enforcement officials say they told Smith the reason for the search and asked if he uses social media apps, namely Kik.

The affidavit states William told officers he used Kik in the past, but he had been banned from the app for several months because he violated their content policy.

In his interview with police, officers say Smith told them he would receive files containing child pornography and was “excited” by the images. He also told officers he would share images or videos with other users as well.

Investigators said Smith told officers he has viewed content including children “as young as babies.”

Smith faces 50 felony counts of sharing child pornography, 50 felony counts of possessing child pornography, and one felony count for criminally use of a communication facility.

Smith is being held in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.