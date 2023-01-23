McCLURE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Snyder County man is facing felony charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he repeatedly called the Snyder County 911 center and threatened the lives of troopers.

On January 4th around 6:45 a.m., state police say, the 911 Snyder County Communication Center received a call from a man who identified himself as 49-year-old William Allen, from McClure, and requested state police come to his house in the 20 block of Forbes Street. Additionally, Allen told call takes they need to send more than one trooper because he was going to “knock one the f— out,” according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers say Allen called again around 7:11 a.m. and told operators the police were taking too long and said he could have killed multiple people by now because he “is from the city.”

Allen then called the communication center just after 8:00 a.m. and said “I am going to commit a f— crime,” according to state police. In that same phone call, police say, he made multiple verbal threats against state police including threatening to “blow their s— up” referring to the state police barracks.

When in custody Allen willingly gave information on how to make pipe bombs saying he had done it before, according to the criminal complaint.

Allen is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Snyder County prison after being unable to post $50,000 bail.