PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he shot his wife multiple times during a domestic dispute.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:00 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired.

As stated in the affidavit, the man called the police stated in part “my wife attacked, I don’t know what I did. I shot her.”

Troopers say they arrived on the scene as the man, later identified as Brad Alan Bailor, 33, of Selinsgrove, exited the home with a black handgun in his hand. Police ordered Bailor to drop the handgun however, investigators say he went back inside the house.

Police say Bailor exited the residence a minute later, throwing the gun into the yard, and was taken into custody.

Troopers say Brad’s wife, Leslie Bailor, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside the bedroom of the house.

According to the court documents, Bailor admitted to police that an argument escalated between him and his wife, where he feared the victim called the police that’s when he admitted to shooting her with a 9mm handgun multiple times.

Bailor has been charged with criminal homicide, and murder in the first degree.