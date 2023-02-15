TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Mountain Resort in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Saturday, between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., a 161cm long 2016 Abor Formula snowboard with black bindings was stolen from Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville.

Police say the theft happened outside of the Loft Store near the base of the mountain.

Pocono Township Police Department

The suspect is described as a man with a beard wearing a gray sweatshirt, green and blue checkered coat with a gray hat and orange goggles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Timothy Mignosi with the Pocono Township Police Department at 570-629-7200.