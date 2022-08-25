FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested an 18-year-old who is facing attempted homicide charges after they say he fired a gun at six juveniles.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between August 5-7 a juvenile victim was having an argument via Snapchat with Mandon Watts, 18, of Montoursville.

Police say the argument led to Watts wanting to meet the victim at Resurrection Cemetery on Lycoming Mall Drive to fight him. On August 7 around 5:00 p.m., investigators said the victim, along with five other juveniles, drove to the cemetery to meet up with Watts.

Once there, the victims saw Watts with a black handgun and a green laser pointing at their car, causing them to flee the scene out of fear, troopers stated.

As stated in the affidavit, Watts messaged the victim on Snapchat to say it was an airsoft gun that he was holding and the victim agreed to return to the cemetery to fight Watts.

According to court documents, the victims, in two cars, returned to the cemetery and saw Watts on an ATV wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and ski mask guiding them into the cemetery.

According to court records, at some point, both cars lost sight of Watts until he reappeared pulling out a black handgun from his waistband and fired five shots at both cars.

Both cars fled the cemetery and Watts was seen traveling across Lycoming Mall Drive onto Hales Lyon Road.

Troopers investigated the incident and found ATV tracks near the crime scene leading to a house in the 100 block of Confair Parkway in Fairfield Township.

Watts was questioned by investigators who say they discovered a green Yamaha Grizzly (ATV) in a shed and a black ski mask in the home.

Investigators stated Watts refused to allow his Snapchat username to be given to police, however after a search warrant, it was revealed Watts’s username matched the one the victims were in communications with on Snapchat.

On Thursday, around 6:00 a.m. Watts was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive in Drums. He remains in Lycoming County Prison without bail.

Watts is being charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.