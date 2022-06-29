PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating skeletal remains that were found along Route 115 in Luzerne County.

According to Trooper Deanna Piekanski, skeletal remains were found in the wooded area by Route 115 in Plains Township. Police were on the scene Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Information is limited at this time. The coroner and district attorney are currently investigating.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with the latest information as it is released.