TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a group of individuals that are accused of stealing from the Camelback Camelbeach Waterpark.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on July 23 around 3:45 p.m., the six pictured below are suspects of theft at the Camelbeach Waterpark in Tannersville.

Pocono Township Police Department

Investigators say the six are being accused of stealing Camelback-owned property from the area of the wave pool.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Austin Anglemyer at (570) 629-7200 Ext. 238 or leave a tip on the Pocono Township crime watch website.