WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is learning more Wednesday about a home police are calling a “house of horrors.”

Six children ages two to 11 were removed from the home on Metcalf Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Investigators say the house had no heat, no food, or running water. Also, human feces were scattered throughout the home.

Police say a two-year-old boy had feces on his face and the parents of the kids have been arrested.

