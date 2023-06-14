SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced six people, including two from Pennsylvania, bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania state the following individuals are being charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods :

Cedric Lodge, 55, of New Hampshire

Katrina Maclean, 44, of Massachusetts

Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania

Denise Lodge, 63, of New Hampshire

Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota

Additionally, Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged with criminal information, and Candace Chapman Scott, of Arkansas, was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, from 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education, before their scheduled cremations.

Investigators said Lodge at times transported stolen remains from Boston to his residence in New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others, making arrangements via phones and social media websites.

At times, Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase. On some occasions, Taylor transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania. On other occasions, the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state, as stated in court documents.

Police then learned Maclean and Taylor resold the stolen remains for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley who lived in Pennsylvania. Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who stole remains from her employer, an Arkansas mortuary and crematorium.

Detectives say Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by an area medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies, who were supposed to be cremated and returned as remains to their families.

Scott sold the stolen remains and shipped them to Pauley in PA. Pauley sold many of the stolen remains he purchased to other individuals, including Mathew Lampi. Lampi and Pauley bought and sold from each other over an extended period of time and exchanged over $100,000 in online payments, stated investigators.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 15 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.