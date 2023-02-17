HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged six people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 13 around 2:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft.

Police say a 26-year-old woman from Lewistown was found stealing household goods valued at $53.51. She was arrested, charged, and later released.

Later on the same day around 4:40 p.m., state police say they returned to Walmart for another theft happening. Troopers arrested a 30-year-old woman from Hazleton for stealing $84.80 worth of items.

Two days later on February 15 around 6:50 p.m., troopers arrived at Walmart for a report that someone was seen failing to scan times at the self-checkout. A 53-year-old woman was arrested as a result of stealing food items worth $52.99

State police stated on Thursday around 6:45 p.m. two people were reported to be committing retail theft at Walmart. Troopers said a 36-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were under-rang 14 items of assorted meats valued at $100.90. The two were charged through the district court.

Later Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. Troopers were called again to Walmart for a theft. They say a 28-year-old woman was found stealing children’s clothing items worth $62.32. She was charged through the district court.