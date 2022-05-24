SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– On Monday, Dr. Karin Breitlauch, age 58, and Linda Breitlauch, age 64, were each sentenced on May 20, 2022, to 12 months and one day in prison for failure to remit payroll taxes from their business, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

US Attorney John C. Gurganus said Karin Breitlauch is the veterinarian who owns Creature Comforts Veterinary Service in Saylorsburg, Monroe County, and Linda Breitlauch, Karin’s sister, is the comptroller of the business.

Gurganus said between 2013 and 2016, the pair withheld federal income taxes from their employees’ paychecks and failed to report the withholdings to the IRS. This money included Social Security benefits for their employees.

When employees went to collect their Social Security benefits, they learned their Social Security payments from 2013 to 2016 were not recorded with the Social Security Administration.

The Breitlauchs were ordered to pay $2,486,495.99 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release following incarceration. Their sentence begins July 29, 2022.

The case was investigated by the IRS, and assistant US Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.