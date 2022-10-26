HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being accused of a stabbing incident during a dispute police say was about a child that left one woman severely injured.

According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex.

Investigators stated the victim told them she was attacked by two women, later identified as Jofenna Josephine Dietterick, 27, and Jovonna Bradford.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times, in the left arm, back, face and forehead. She was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital after suffering 8-9 non-life-threatening wounds.

The victim was able to tell police that the two women fled the scene and officers said they discovered Bradford and Dietterick were sisters and live in the Hanover Village.

As stated in the affidavit, police located Dietterick at her apartment sweaty with multiple scratch marks on her chest, arms, and face.

Police say they took Dietterick in for questioning and were unable to locate Bradford.

Images of Hanover Village Apartment Complex

According to court documents, the incident started at a bus stop when the victim saw Bradford grab her child and yelled “don’t (expletive) curse at my niece.” The victim took her child away and started “cursing out” Bradford.

Investigators stated a little later Bradford and Dietterick went banging on the victim’s neighbor’s door shouting, “What the (expletive) is going on with my daughter?”

The victim stated in the affidavit that she tried to get to her apartment but Dietterick punched her in the face, grabbed her hair and Bradford began “stabbing her up.”

During the assault, police said Dietterick bashed the victim in the face with a rock in a sock, when the victim’s son ran toward his mother, causing Bradford to shove him back.

Dietterick was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. At this time charges have yet to be filed against Bradford.