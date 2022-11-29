NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating reports of several shots fired at two people outside a Burger King.

Detective Chadwick Southern tells Eyewitness News two or three men in a black/blue car began arguing with two men in the Burger King parking lot on West Main Street around 4:20 p.m. on November 27.

Investigators say the argument continued and the men in the car drove off towards South Market Street while firing several shots at the men in the lot.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Nanticoke City Police at 570-735-2200 or 570-819-4916.