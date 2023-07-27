STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting after an altercation between a group caused shots fired in Stroudsburg Thursday.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, around 1:00 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Main Street for shots fired.

An investigation showed the shots took place on North 6th Street after a physical altercation with a group of people. Officers said they located one bullet hole in a nearby business.

Investigators believe it’s an isolated incident between the group of people involved and there were no known injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Rui Macedo at 570-421-6800 or email at rmacedo@sarpd.com.