HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say he fired shots at a car during a road rage incident in Luzerne County.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Poplar and East Mine Streets for the report of shots fired.

Police say the caller, Francisco Polanco Pena told them he had fired his gun Tuesday morning during an altercation.

Pena stated to officers that he was driving on Poplar Street when he was tailgated by a white Honda. Pena stopped and both he and the other driver got out of their cars and began arguing, investigators said.

The driver tried to hit Pena but the two returned to their cars and continued arguing from inside the vehicles. As stated in the release, Pena felt threatened and saw the driver reach down into his car causing Pena to fire his gun in the driver’s direction to scare him.

Officers said Pena fired three shots and thought he hit the driver’s car near the back bumper.

Pena has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.