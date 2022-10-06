KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County.

Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting outside of Leonardo’s Stop and Go on Main Street.

Investigators said McCoy was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the middle of the parking lot.

Detectives stated after reviewing the security video, Lassiter is seen firing several shots at McCoy and his car the night of the shooting. Police stated they found sufficient evidence to officially charge Lassiter with homicide.

Kingston Borough detectives had to seek a governor’s warrant to extradite Lassiter back to Luzerne County.