WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the suspected gunman in a Williamsport shooting was preliminarily charged with possessing a stolen firearm.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, a search warrant was executed on Thursday at the residence of Terrell Cradle, 18, in regard to a shooting that took place Thursday morning at 410 Washington Boulevard.

Police say during the search they recovered a stolen firearm. Cradle was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property.

According to law enforcement, Cradle is the primary suspect in the shooting that took place Thursday morning.

Cradle was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Whiteman where he was denied bail and remanded to the Lycoming County Prison.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Alexander at 570-327-7586 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.