LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who allegedly had a role in a shooting that took place in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested for possession of a loaded gun and 60 fentanyl pills, police say.

According to Pennylsvia State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on East Church Street in Larksville for driving without taillights.

Police say Syncire Deviner Nickens, 20, of Kingston, was a passenger in the car and troopers spotted a pistol sticking out of a coat near Nikens in the back seat.

After this discovery, troopers said Nickens fled the car and was captured after a foot chase was done in the backyard of a home on East Chruch Street.

As stated in the affidavit, along with a loaded 9mm handgun, 60 suspected fentanyl pills were also found in Nickens’ coat pocket.

Nickens has been charged with firearms not to be carried, flight to avoid arrest, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nickens was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bail.

Investigators believe Nickens was involved in a gang related shooting that took place in March of 2022 where Tyvone Reed-Sykes suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Nickens had fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals in North Carolina in April and was later released on bail.

Nickens is scheduled for trial in February on charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges.