ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a suspect with attempted homicide after they say he was involved in a shooting that left one man injured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, troopers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon Campus for a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through an investigation, police say a fight happened between the victim and Travis Otero, 31, of Albrightsville, outside of the house on Chapman Circle that led to a shooting. The victim was shot in the thigh area.

Otero was taken into custody and charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned and taken to Carbon County Correctional Facility and is being held

on $250,000 bail.