BENTON BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Columbia County.

According to the Benton Borough Police Department, the shooting occurred near Church and Main Street in Benton around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no word if anyone has been injured. Officers state the area is secure and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it is released.