BOWMANSTOWN, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Carbon County.

According to Detective Jack Soberick of the Carbon County District Attorney’s Office, officers were called to a domestic situation around 11:00 a.m. in Bowmanstown.

Detective Soberick stated a man fired several shots into a parked car that nobody was inside of.

The suspect is now in custody and the PSP Lehighton unit has taken over the investigation. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.