SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating reports of multiple shots fired late Sunday evening.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 700 block of North Eight Street in Sunbury around 9:00 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of around six shots fired within the area.

Police say they detained two people however their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sunbury police at 570-286-4584.