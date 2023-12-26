COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a late-night shooting that took place in Luzerne County, leaving one injured.

According to Trooper Wiliam Evans, a man was shot at a home on South Memorial Highway in Courtdale just before midnight on Christmas Day.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and police have not said if an arrest has been made for the incident.

State police are actively investigating the shooting. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.