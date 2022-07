KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a man they say is a suspect in a bike theft.

According to the Kingston Police Department, the man pictured below is a suspect in a bicycle theft that happened on Church Street on July 5 at 9:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on the man wanted by police is asked to contact Officer Ryan Mahovicj at 570-288-3674, extension 425, or email Kingston police on their Facebook.