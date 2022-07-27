WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre City Police said they arrested a man on July 25 who faces charges for allegedly stabbing a man in the middle of a Wilkes-Barre street.

Police officers said they received a report of a shirtless man, later identified as Razhem Smith, attempting to stab people in the middle of the street around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Academy Street and Edison Street.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers said they made contact with two witnesses.

According to officials, the witnesses both told officers that Smith had been drinking and doing drugs during the day.

Police said Razhem stabbed one man in the leg when he tried to intervene.

Smith then fled to his apartment in the 200 block of Academy Street, according to police.

Police officers said they found a knife on the sidewalk of Razhem’s apartment and a second bloody knife on the porch of the apartment.

Officers said they were given permission to search the apartment where they found multiple bloody rags in the sink of the bathroom, but no Razhem.

Investigators said Razhem was reported to be walking on Charles Street in a gray shirt.

Police officers located Razhem and placed him into custody without incident.

Razhem Smith faces charges of aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, two counts of simple assault, and multiple other related charges.

Razhem Smith is being held in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $10,000.