SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Shenandoah police, officers arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly started a porch fire causing significant damage.

Police say on Thursday, May 11, around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a home on North West Street for a reported fire.

Law enforcement said as they arrived at the scene, they learned an area man lit several mattresses on fire that were leaning against the porch of the home. The fire spread from the mattresses to the porch and roof of the house, causing “substantial damage.”

Investigators stated the incident was captured on video surveillance and the suspect was identified as John Mayeresky, 47, of West Washington Street.

Police say when they arrived at Mayeresky’s home on West Washington Street to speak with him, Mayeresky answered the door wearing the same clothing as in the video. He was taken into custody and arraigned by the on-call District Magistrate Judge Tarantelli who set Mayeresky’s bail at $75,000 straight cash.

Mayeresky is facing felony charges of arson, reckless burning or exploding, and risking a catastrophe. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

Mayeresky was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Schuylkill County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 at 10:30 a.m.