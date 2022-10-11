SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Shamokin man was arrested and indicted on multiple charges including rape, on Monday.

The Shamokin Dam Police Department (SDPD) said on Monday around 11:20 a.m. they began investigating an alleged rape of an 18-year-old female employee of the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites.

The victim said as she was working when she ran into Lawrence Christopher Thompson Aiken, 25, of Shamokin. The victim stated that when checking the room to see if Aiken needed any cleaning services, Aiken replied, no, but continued to ask the victim if she wanted to drink alcohol.

According to a press release from Shamokin Dam Police, the victim told Aiken she wasn’t old enough, after which she attempted to leave.

Aiken then told her she needed to remove the trash. Once doing so, the victim stated that Aiken closed the door and sexually assaulted her without her consent.

SDPD says they learned of Aiken’s identity while they were obtaining a search warrant to enter the room. Once inside, Aiken was taken into custody and arraigned on-call by MDJ Rowe.

Aiken was remanded to the Snyder County Prison on $75,000 straight bail and a probation detainer was added to the bail from Northumberland County Probation.

Aiken is being charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and unlawful restraint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on October 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.