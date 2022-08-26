LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Clinton County’s District Attorney’s Office announced a “sexually violent predator” was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Officials said Eric Montague King, age 46, from Clinton County, was sentenced to a minimum of three years and nine months to a maximum of seven years and six months for sexually harassing three women in three months.

According to the DA’s office, King was classified as a “sexually violent predator,” and as such, he will be listed as a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

During the sentencing, District Attorney David Strouse said he claimed King is a “classic predator” who would never change his behavior. According to Strouse, “every day that the court can put the defendant in prison, is one more day that he cannot victimize a defenseless elderly or intellectually disabled woman.”

Right before President Judge Miller sentenced King, he described King’s crimes as “disgusting” and went on to say King’s crimes, “absolutely will not be tolerated in Clinton County.”

King is set to serve his time in state prison.