WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced up to 10 years in State Correctional Institution for assaulting a 10-year-old.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in the spring of 2021, a minor victim informed officers that in September 2018 they were assaulted by Anthony Show, 37, of Scranton.

Show was charged with aggravated indecent assault for the incident in December 2021, and entered a guilty plea on June 9, 2022.

Officials say Show was also determined to be a “sexually violent predator” and is subject to lifetime registration requirements.