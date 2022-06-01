PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man was sentenced on Wednesday for possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to police, a Cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Cybertip was generated by Facebook,

Police say Facebook records show the account name of, Danny Kopetchny, and a screen name or username of danny_kopetchny.372, 41 years old with a verified cell phone number, and a video of suspected child exploitation sent to another user via Facebook Messenger.

Officers say Kopetchny was talking with another Facebook user about trading or sharing child pornography. Afterwhich, Kopetchny uploaded an image and a video of a minor.

Investigators say they reviewed all evidence, including the video which is 4 minutes and 10 seconds long, and they also matched the mobile number attached to the Facebook account with Daniel Eddy Kopetchny, of Pittston.

On November 10, 2020, police interviewed Kopetchny at his home where he was advised of his rights and agreed to speak with police. Kopetchny admitted that the Facebook account danny_kopetchny.372 was his account for about two years, and he also admitted the cell phone number and the email contained in the Cybertip were also his, the criminal complaint says.

According to law enforcement, Kopetchny admitted to chatting with another user on Facebook Messenger about child pornography as well as sending it to one another. Kopetchny told police they would share images and videos depicting child sexual acts.

Officials say Kopetchny also admitted to having a separate Android device to access his Facebook Messenger account and to store child pornography in folders on the phone. Police say he told them which folders they were stored in and investigators found over 40 images and or videos depicting child sex acts.

Police say Kopetchny admitted that he kept the videos and the pictures for himself and that he was sorry and he knew it was wrong. Investigators say he told them “he will never be involved with child pornography ever again.”

Kopetchny was sentenced to 3 months to 2 years less one day for dissemination of child pyrography, which is to be followed by seven years of probation for the possession of child pornography.

He will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender under the SORNA or the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and receive Sexual Offender counseling.