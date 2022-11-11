SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people are in custody after Scranton police shut down a road as they executed a search warrant on two shops.

Lieutenant Weaver of the Scranton Police Department, told Eyewitness News that officers executed a search warrant at Prime Kutz Barbershop and Pop’s Tires on the corner of Ash Street and Capouse Avenue.

Lieutenant Weaver did not say what the search warrant was for, however, several people were detained and charges are still pending.

K9 units were on the scene searching through multiple cars around the shop and garage, police say.

Back in August 2021, Scranton police said there was a shooting at the location, where a man named Alfred Robinson was a suspect. He was sentenced for a separate incident in October 2021.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.