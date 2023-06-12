EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints over the weekend, resulting in seven people’s arrests for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 10 troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Schuylkill County.

Police say the checkpoints resulted in 28 stops that included six drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. While one person was arrested after discovering a warrant was issued for their arrest.

PSP notes, 11 traffic citations were issued along with 25 written warnings for violations.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes, along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.